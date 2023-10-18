Tammy is season's 19th named storm; see where it's headed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Tammy formed Wednesday in the active development region of the tropical Atlantic basin after moving west from the Cape Verde region for over a week

The storm is about 600 miles east of the Windward Islands, with highest winds around 40 mph.

Tammy is moving west swiftly at 23 mph.

Some strengthening is projected by the National Hurricane Center over the next several days as it approaches the northern Windwards, where tropical storm watches are in effect for Barbados, Dominica, and Martinique and Guadeloupe.

The storm will turn to the north and avoid the U.S. east coast over its life span.