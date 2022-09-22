Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On top of the existing Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston, plus Disturbance 98L in the far southeastern Caribbean, there are two more tropical systems being highlighted for future development chances.

They're both in the eastern side of the tropical Atlantic, one of which southwest of the Cape Verde (Cabo Verde) Islands, and the other just coming off the western African continent.

Neither of them have short-range implications on local weather happenings, but the wave now entering the waters of the Atlantic has an increasing chance to become a tropical depression over the next few days.

Between it, Disturbance 98L, and the moisture blob southwest of Cape Verde, it'll be a race of sorts which system(s) take the upcoming names in the list: