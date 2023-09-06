Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/06/2023)

Hurricane Lee continues on its quest to become a major hurricane in the southern reaches of the tropical North Atlantic. It will likely reach that level of intensity by this weekend.

A vigorous disturbance in the Cape Verde Islands region of the eastern North Atlantic is poised to move to the northwest over the days ahead, where atmospheric conditions are somewhat favorable for it to build strength. Projections show the system remaining over ocean waters through its foreseeable future.

We do not expect any Gulf or western Caribbean systems to develop through early next week, so conditions around the Big Bend will remain uneventful, tropically speaking.