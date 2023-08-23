Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/23/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropical activity is living up to late-August expectations, with quite a few zones of moisture or otherwise unsettled conditions, along with a presently named tropical storm.

Franklin moves over the island of Hispaniola Wednesday afternoon and is set to emerge into the southwestern North Atlantic waters. A general motion to the north is expected through the weekend as it undergoes strengthening into a hurricane. Bermuda and ocean shipping lanes are the most prone to its direct effects.

Two other areas in the open waters — including the leftovers of the former tropical storm Emily — are moving north to northwest with reasonable chances to encounter development in the days ahead.

We continue to monitor the forecast trends related to a non-developed wave of moisture over southern Central America. It can ultimately contribute to local rain chances next week, but many factors that are quite unclear at this phase would have to come together to heighten tropical system formation efforts. Read more about this.