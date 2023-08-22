First to Know Tropics Check point of interest: Southern Caribbean moisture (08/22/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As present tropical activity remains outside the realm of concern for the Big Bend region, the First to Know Weather team is monitoring new trends in the forecast data related to a wave of moisture stubbornly positioned over Panama, straddling the lower part of Central America.

It's currently a disorganized area of moisture with nearly stationary movement.

While the forecast trends are new today, several longer-range projections show this area of moisture eventually making a northward drift by this weekend into the western Caribbean. A broad area of low pressure is forecast to enter the Southeastern U.S. from the continental north early next week.

While far from being set in stone — with the realization that forecast data ranging beyond seven days carries a wide margin for errors — these and other factors are raising rain chances for the Big Bend region early next week.

There is no guarantee that a tropical disturbance will develop, since a zone of faster upper-level winds is also projected to be in place over the southern Gulf this weekend. But we are in that time of year when tropical systems are prone to develop more frequently, as we have seen with four named storms since last weekend.

It's a great time to remind folks that disturbances over tropical waters, in the right setup, can lead to hassles for Gulf and Atlantic coastal locations. We'll remain diligent with upcoming forecast trends related to this and other areas of unsettled weather in the tropical Atlantic basin.