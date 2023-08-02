Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/02/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There are no tropical threats for the Big Bend or Gulf regions through the next seven days.

The only area with a limited chance to develop is moving north in the northern latitudes of the North Atlantic and expected to undergo weakening as upper-level winds nearby have an effect on its strengthening efforts.

Long-range indications suggest a tropical disturbance forming east of the Lesser Antilles in about seven to 10 days, but there are no specific expectations for a system that hasn't even formed yet. We will monitor future trends.