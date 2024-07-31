Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/31/2024)

Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The main attention point in the Atlantic basin this Wednesday is a ragged disturbance that will move near or over the Bahamas late this week, with rain implications for Florida early next week.

As a reminder for future tropical systems, First to Know Weather looks for trends and signals from various forecast data sources, not just one model version or a worst-case depiction. When something shows a legitimate near- or long-range concern for the Big Bend/southern Georgia regions, we will notify you accordingly through our numerous digital, online, and broadcast avenues.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood