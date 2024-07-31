Wednesday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/31/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The main attention point in the Atlantic basin this Wednesday is a ragged disturbance that will move near or over the Bahamas late this week, with rain implications for Florida early next week.

As a reminder for future tropical systems, First to Know Weather looks for trends and signals from various forecast data sources, not just one model version or a worst-case depiction. When something shows a legitimate near- or long-range concern for the Big Bend/southern Georgia regions, we will notify you accordingly through our numerous digital, online, and broadcast avenues.