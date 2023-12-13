Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (12/13/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our weather setup is holding steady for another couple of days, promoting the spread of mid- and upper-level clouds, a few breaks of clearer sky mixed in, a northeast wind flow that can be breezy, and seasonably cool temperatures for the state line neighborhoods. Forecast readings tonight will slip into the 50s and level off in the 40s in the morning, with wind speeds around 6 to 12 mph. A reinforced high-pressure zone over the mid-Atlantic will help drive the breezes Thursday, reaching about 10-15 mph sustained and few gusts approaching 25 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with a partly sunny sky. Friday will be similar to Thursday.

We are monitoring trends related to a vigorous weekend storm system moving from the southern Gulf toward the western Florida peninsula. The system is not a tropical low, but it is forecast to bring stronger wind gusts to the region, with highest gusts over the Bay waters. We'll also experience times of steady rain. The highest thunderstorm chance is in the Suwannee River region. We will update when specific details become more precise, but it's fair to anticipate damp and occasionally squally weather Saturday night and Sunday in particular.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist