Another weekend, another rain chance, this time with windy conditions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A vigorous storm system will form in the southwestern Gulf late this week and start moving northeast toward the western Florida peninsula Saturday.

The effects expected in our region include:



Showers and steady rain, starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through most of Sunday



Steady breezes and occasional stronger gusts and squalls, especially Sunday



A few thunderstorms in the eastern Big Bend Sunday



These effects can create the following local hazards:



Rough surf on the bays all weekend



Minor coastal flooding in the Forgotten coast Saturday and early Sunday



Wind-related effects (such as loosened Christmas/holiday outdoor décor and sporadic power outages)



Localized flooding from heavy rain on already-saturated grounds



The disturbance will cause messy conditions particularly in the Florida peninsula. But broader rain coverage is anticipated for many local counties. Generally, the highest rain totals, exceeding two inches, are most likely in the eastern half of the region, near Interstate 75 and to the US 319 corridor. Rain accumulations are forecast to be lower in the inland parts of the tri-state.

Severe thunderstorm chances are negligible at this time, since most of the state line region will be north of the main low-pressure system, a portion that usually doesn't support tornado development. However, we'll monitor changes in forecast trends that would increase or decrease the severe thunderstorm risk for the area.

First to Know Weather will keep you connected to reliable, no-hype weather information and forecasts throughout the weekend.

