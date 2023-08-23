Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (08/23/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The scorching heat continues, but will back off a bit this evening and Thursday. The cool-down tonight is promoted by more clouds and a few showers and isolated storms moving southwest from the Okefenokee region of southeast Georgia, pushing an outflow of wind through several state line counties. Spot showers can form along that wind flow through and beyond sunset. Aside from this, rain coverage will remain limited and heat will linger late into the night, with readings falling through the 80s and reaching the mid 70s early Thursday morning. Moisture levels drop Thursday as a weak front passes over in the morning, so it will turn slightly less humid, but daytime readings will be nudged just a bit lower with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The really hot conditions stretch into the weekend when 100° will be within reach again, but ongoing trends next week favor an increase in rain action and a sustained break from the near-record heat.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist