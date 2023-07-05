Wednesday evening First to Know forecast (07/05/2023)

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will affect counties around the state line through the early evening hours, with storms containing downpours, briefly gusty winds, and lightning. These will move east to southeast and eventually weaken around or after sunset. Some clearing is expected later in the night through early Thursday morning with nighttime temps reaching the 70s. Morning lows will start in the low to mid 70s, then climb quickly through the 80s and toward the low to mid 90s for daytime highs. The pattern still supports spots of showers and storms forming just after midday and becoming scattered to numerous throughout the region in the afternoon. The next few days will feature a situation similar to this with slight differences in timing and location of daily rain and storm action.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist