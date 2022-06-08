Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (06/08/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Late-day shower and storm coverage will remain in the isolated range, with a few spots of storminess near the coastal sea breeze zone and a couple of storms possible in interior southwestern Georgia through midnight. Otherwise, it'll be partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling to the lower 70s for lows. The chances for rain and stronger thunderstorms grows Thursday afternoon with disturbed conditions from the Tennessee Valley connecting with the local sea breeze. After highs hit the low to mid 90s, areas of rain can be heavy with occasionally gusty storms. Hail is also possible in the strongest storms. The trend of scattered clouds and thunder will stretch into Friday, and a slowing cold front in the area Saturday will enhance rain coverage.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist