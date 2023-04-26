Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (04/26/2023)

Watch Now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered clouds present late today can support the development of pop-up showers and storms over the course of the evening. Spots of heavy rain can form, causing downpours and lower visibility. Any stronger storms can create risks of gusty winds and hail in isolated cases. Most storms that form will move slowly toward the northeast, but not all locations will encounter active storms tonight. It will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 60s. We'll monitor the formation of a broader area of rain and strong storms that is forecast to move through the region from the west tomorrow afternoon and evening. More instances of strong wind gusts and severe thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Clouds and rain will stretch into Friday morning, with a drier beginning of the weekend expected. Another batch of strong and severe storms is possible late Saturday into Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

