Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (03/23/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The bulk of the local severe thunderstorm risk as subsided. Patchy and scattered showers are likely around the region this evening, with some locally heavy rain early this evening in the Suwannee River region. Isolated thunderstorms are possible there, as well. Temperatures will be steady in the low 70s, dropping into the 60s later tonight. Morning lows will start in the mid 50s to near 60° as a cold front slowly slides east. It'll be a zone that supports occasional waves of showers and few thunderstorms for the region. With a cooler trend, thunderstorm strength will not be too strong. Highs will be in the 60s. Sunshine will increase Friday, the start of several dry days with a cool weekend leading into a steady warming trend next week.

