Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (02/09/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A zone of high pressure will ensure stable conditions for the region tonight and Thursday characterized by a clear sky, cold nighttime readings, and a steady warm-up for the afternoon. Tonight, can be frosty in many inland areas as the wind will be near calm and overnight lows will fall into the mid and lower 30s. Forecast highs Thursday rise into the 60s and can reach 70° in some areas under a mainly sunny sky. Friday also looks rather ideal for outdoor activities with near- or slight above-average daytime temps. Over the weekend, clouds will gather ahead of the next cold front. Saturday afternoon highs remain mild, but readings become cooler Sunday with cloudiness and a slight chance of showers.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist