Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (02/02/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A steady increase in cloud cover is anticipated through the night and into Thursday as a slower-moving cold front approaches the westernmost parts of the region late in the day. Evening conditions will be stable otherwise. Expect temperatures to fall into the 60s and 50s, with early-morning lows much milder than earlier this week, in the low to middle 50s. Some sunshine will be blended with those extra clouds, as the pattern supports warmer highs in the mid to upper 70s. A breezy south wind will be noticed. Rain can reach the tri-state counties Friday morning and spread east through the rest of the day. Isolated storms are possible, as well. Clouds may linger over the weekend with occasional showers nearby as the cold front stalls just south of the region. It will be colder with highs this weekend in the 50s to near 60°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist