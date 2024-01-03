Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (01/03/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our current low-pressure disturbance — the first of at least three to affect us — is spreading clouds and showers on both sides of the state line. The rain activity will be steady this evening and mainly light. Isolated downpours will be in the mix, and a stray thunderstorm can reach the coastline. Nothing severe is forecast tonight. Showers will end later tonight, with a rain-free start to the Thursday work day anticipated.

Evening temps will be steady in the 50s, then nighttime readings will drop into the 40s and 30s for eventual lows.

Periods of sunshine will greet you throughout Thursday with some passing clouds. Highs will top out in the 50s to around 60°.

Friday will be mostly dry before the second in the series of systems reaches our region early Saturday. More rain is expected with a few more thunderstorms; many of them will be gusty with a few containing stronger gusts. We are monitoring for the risk of an isolated tornado. Saturday late through Sunday will be drier.

A stronger system can trigger more severe-weather concerns for next Monday and Tuesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist