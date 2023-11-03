Weather stays 'fair' even as days get darker, earlier this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's 'fair' to say we have a stable forecast for the weekend.

A lot of Fall plans underway this weekend. Whether that's a bike ride around the park, or a visit to the North Florida Fair, there will be plenty of sunshine to soak up and warming temperatures to enjoy.

Highs Friday lead us into the mid 70s.

A cooler start Saturday morning with lows in the low 50s.

Another round of layers come off in the afternoon as highs top out in the upper 70s, and by Sunday highs will be in the low 80s.

Don't forget to change your clocks back an hour before bed Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 AM.

We fall back an hour which means gaining an hour of sleep but losing an hour for our sunset time.

Weekend time change