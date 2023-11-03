WEEKEND TIME CHANGE: Setting back the clocks an hour Sunday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You may be singing 'If I could turn back time' by Cher Sunday. And guess what!? You can (and probably should) turn back time as Daylight Saving Time ends.

Most of our clocks are automatic, but if not, you'll need to set them back one hour Saturday night before you go to bed.

The time changes when most of us are asleep early Sunday morning at 2 AM.

At 2 AM, the clocks will set back to 1 AM, which means you get an extra hour of sleep!

This also means the sunset times will be an hour earlier.

Days will be getting darker, earlier.

Here are Saturday and Sunday's sunrise and sunset times:

Saturday

Sunrise: 7:54 AM

Sunset: 6:47 PM

Sunday

Sunrise: 6:55 AM

Sunset: 5:46 PM

