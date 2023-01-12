Warm and humid before storms return around sunset

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Thursday's highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a lot of humidity in the air.

Around sundown, a cold front moves into our area.

Showers and storms can be first seen in the tristate area around 6-8 PM Thursday night.

These showers and storms progress to the east throughout the evenng hours.

By Friday morning around 6-7 AM, showers will have moved out with the passing of this cold front.

Behind the front, high pressure builds in, and we can expect MUCH cooler weather.

Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s with lows dropping to or below freezing Saturday early morning.

Saturday's highs top out in the 50s again as temperatures overnight drop even colder to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Make sure to bring in plants for Friday night through the weekend mornings.

We warm right back up to the upper 60s early next week with warmer overnight temperatures also making a comeback.

More information on our storms' impacts and timing:

'Slight' risk for severe storms in parts of South Georgia Thursday night