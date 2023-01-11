'Marginal' risk for severe storms Thursday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A 'marginal' risk of severe thunderstorms is issued for our area by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for Thursday night.

This is a 1/5 threat of severe storms, so we may see an isolated storm become severe.

Stronger storms will produce gusty wind for our area at times.

These storms will be associated with a cold front approaching from the west Thursday evening.

Ahead of the front, storms are expected to move through the tristate area first around 6-7 PM Thursday night.

Storms continue their push eastward and start to weaken as they approach our eastern counties (I-75 corridor).

By this point, storms will have diminished, and showers will start to come to an end by early Friday morning.

Most of the impacts will happen while we are home after work or school Thursday night and leave before heading back to work or school Friday morning.

Stronger storms in central Georgia and Alabama (north of our area) will be possible Thursday afternoon.

These areas are under a 'slight' risk (2/5), and an isolated tornado threat is possible with gusty winds with these storms.