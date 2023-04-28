Strong to severe storms return for weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another wave of energy passes through the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday afternoon.

Storms will move in a linear/ semi-linear fashion west to east throughout the afternoon starting in the mid-afternoon hours pushing through during the mid to late evening hours. The timing of storms will be around 2-3 PM through 7-8 PM Saturday afternoon and evening.

During this time, storms could be capable of producing gusty wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain at times.

Another round of storms is possible overnight Saturday into the early hours of Sunday as a cold front approaches.

This round of storm's severe chances are still uncertain, but some storms may also contain gusty wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain.

This is a dangerous time for severe weather to move through, since most of us will be asleep and not paying attention to alerts.

Make sure you are aware of the changing forecast these next few days. We will keep you up-to-date on air and online during these times.

Make sure you have your alerts on and are ready to take action.

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or Tornado Warning is issued for your area, take cover in a building with foundation in an interior room or a room with no windows.