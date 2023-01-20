Isolated severe storms possible Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A temporary dry-out is comes for Friday afternoon.

It will be a perfect afternoon to get those outdoor activities in!

There will even be some sunshine to soak in.

Saturday clouds move in early.

A warm front lifts through the area Saturday afternoon and evening, and with it, a lot of moisture.

Widespread rain starts Saturday afternoon around coastal communities, and rain lifts north throughout the afternoon and evening.

Sunday a cold front moves through, and with the warmer, high moisture air in place, we have the potential for stronger to severe storms in our area Sunday mid-morning.

These storms could bring heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning.

A 'marginal' risk (1/5) has been issued for Sunday's storms. This means isolated severe storms are possible.

We will keep you up-to-date as these storms develop.