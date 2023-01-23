Isolated severe storms possible again Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a very active end to the weekend, a calm start to the week is what we can expect Monday.

Highs stay in the low 60s with slightly cooler and drier air around.

We watch stronger storms to our west by Tuesday night.

Areas across the Panhandle are under a 'slight' risk (2/5) for severe weather, so if you are traveling west on I-10 Tuesday night, be aware there will be stronger to severe storms.

In our area, storms are forecasted to move through around mid to late morning.

When storms enter the Big Bend and South Georgia forecast area Wednesday morning, storms will still be capable of producing gusty wind, a brief tornado, and heavy rain at times.

A 'marginal' risk (1/5) has been issued for our viewing area during this time.

This setup is very similar to Sunday's storms where a warm front lifts through the area before a cold front slides through.

We will be on air and online keeping you up-to-date with the latest!