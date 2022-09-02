Hurricane Danielle becomes first hurricane of Atlantic basin this season

TALLAHASSEE — The National Hurricane Center 11 AM advisory on Friday, September 2nd observes Danielle as a Category 1 hurricane.

This is now the first Atlantic basin hurricane of the season.

Hurricane #Danielle Advisory 6: Danielle Becomes the First Atlantic Hurricane of the Season. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2022

Hurricane Danielle strengthens in the mid-Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained wind at 75 MPH.

This is a slow- moving storm moving east at 3 MPH.

Hurricane Danielle is expected to progress into a Category 2 hurricane by Sunday afternoon.

At this point, the Atlantic hurricane will be heading northeast and into cooler water.

When Hurricane Danielle heads into cooler water, the storm will weaken and become a depression late next week.

No impact to land is expected from this storm.

