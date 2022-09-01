Tropical Storm Danielle in open Atlantic, set to become season's first hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a lengthy void in tropical system development in July and August, the first of September sprouted up an Atlantic tropical depression that strengthened into a tropical storm Thursday.

Tropical Storm Danielle is centered 950 miles west of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic, and is moving slowly east at 2 mph.

Its highest winds are at 60 mph, an increase from the previous National Hurricane Center advisory.

The pattern near Danielle supports little movement, mainly erratic, and at times, stationary, as it grows into a category 2 hurricane during its life span. By early next week, a more pronounced track to the northeast is shown, where it will begin to weaken in long-range forecast projections.

This storm has no risk of impacting the Big Bend and southern Georgia regions.