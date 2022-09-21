Hot temperatures bring us through the first days of Fall

TALLAHASSEE — Wednesday marks the last day of Summer as the Autumnal Equinox occurs Thursday just after 9 PM EST.

Temperatures Wednesday will climb into the mid 90s.

Dry air will stay in place as we head into the first day of Fall, Thursday.

Highs rocket into the upper 90s, and a few cities across our area will hit near-record highs! PHEW!

The good news is dew points will be relatively low, so our heat indices will not be out of control.

Although, highs in the upper 90s can still be dangerous for prolonged activity outside.

It may be a good idea to still grab the water before heading out.

