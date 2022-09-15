Drier air brings us through the end of the work week

TALLAHASSEE — Temperatures remain warm through the afternoon hours for our end-of-the-week forecast.

Chances of rain and storms remains minimal through Friday evening.

Saturday brings another round of moisture to our forecast.

Rain and storm chances will increase during the mid-morning through late-afternoon hours.

A few thunderstorms may make you head indoors while storms pass Sunday, too.

Coverage will be slightly less widespread Sunday afternoon.

Drier air returns early next week as highs jump back into the low 90s with sunshine in store for most of next work week.

TROPICS CHECK