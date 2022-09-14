Atlantic disturbance reaches tropical depression strength

Tropical Depression Seven forecast and tropics check (09/14/2022)

A wave of tropical moisture moving west through the open tropical Atlantic waters has garnered enough organization to become a tropical depression Wednesday.

The still-disorganized system is less than 800 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west at 13 mph. It has highest sustained winds of 35 mph.

The depression is near a zone of dry air and strong upper-level winds to its north. These factors tend to limit a system's ability to quickly grow stronger. It's expected that these factors will lead only to modest strengthening over the next few days as it maintains its path toward the northern Leewards, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola by this weekend. Land interactions will also hinder future strengthening processes.

Fiona is the next name on the Atlantic basin tropical storm list.

Most long-range projections indicate an eventual turn to the north near the Turks and Caicos or the Bahamas. While this is still in distant forecast modeling and not conclusive, the trend does favor the system avoiding Florida and the southeastern U.S. coastline. As usual, First to Know Weather will keep watch on future trends and forecasts to see if and how conditions and circumstances change.