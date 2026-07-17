Weather Alert - Marginal Risk Issued For I-75 Corridor (7-17-2026)

WHAT: A Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather has been issued for today. A few isolated storms can get stronger along and around the I-75 corridor. Including Valdosta, Live oak, Jasper, and Mayo.

WHEN: Showers and storms can start as early as 4 P.M., but stronger storms are possible after 8 P.M. until midnight.

THREATS: Strong gusts of at least 58 mph and frequent lightning will be the main threats. This is only for those storms that can become severe. Generally the winds will be from 20-40 mph.

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