Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch Issued (8-1-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of our Florida counties until 2 P.M. On Monday the 3rd.

Many areas saw over 3" of rain today and others surpassed 5". We could be in store for another 2" in certain areas tomorrow.

Abc 27

We are in a Slight Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for Flash Flooding tomorrow. While rain and storms are expected to be more scattered than today, there is a chance they can bunch up again like today.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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