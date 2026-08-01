Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch Issued (8-1-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of our Florida counties until 2 P.M. On Monday the 3rd.
Many areas saw over 3" of rain today and others surpassed 5". We could be in store for another 2" in certain areas tomorrow.
We are in a Slight Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for Flash Flooding tomorrow. While rain and storms are expected to be more scattered than today, there is a chance they can bunch up again like today.
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