Weak cold front causes cooler night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a sneaky cold front and increased cloud cover, temperatures are holding in the 70s Saturday afternoon and will drop to the low 50s overnight.

Clouds will stick around for a majority of the night and even parts of the morning before they start to break and the sun peaks through. Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 70s Sunday.

Breezy conditions will still be in place through the rest of the weekend as winds are coming out of the east/northeast at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.

Due to dry and breezy conditions, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday night for the following counties:



Liberty

Jackson

Gadsen

Seminole

Decatur

Grady

Miller

Baker

Mitchell

As a reminder, a temporary burn ban remains in place for Leon county until April 3.

Throughout the week next week, temperatures will warm each day, eventually reaching the upper 80s towards the end of the week. However, each afternoon will feature a chance for showers and possibly storms due to daytime heating. These will be isolated across the area and not everyone will get in on them. They will surely not be enough to help the drought conditions.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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