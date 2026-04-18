Weak cold front bringing cloud cover Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Conditions will remain warm through the rest of Saturday evening before a brief cool down Sunday.

Clouds will roll in as early as 5 p.m. Saturday, until then you can expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80s, dropping to the low 60s overnight.

Temperatures Sunday will take a dip due to the increased cloud cover and cold front, so highs will halt in the upper 70s to low 80s, warming up as you move eastward.

A few spotty showers are expected, but it will not be putting a damper on any outdoor plans.

The front will be in and out by Monday morning with the sunshine and 80s returning.

A Red Flag Warning also stays in place through 8 p.m. Saturday due to breezy and dry conditions, and hot temperatures.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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