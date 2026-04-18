NWS Tallahassee issues Red Flag Warning for several local counties Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, FL — National Weather Service Tallahassee has issued a Red Flag Warning through 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Humidity levels are at 30-35%, temperatures are in the upper 80s and low 90s, and winds are coming out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. These conditions can cause any fires to start and spread very easily.

A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect through Monday evening. We will continue to keep an eye on if that gets upgraded to a warning tomorrow.

Several counties in our area have implemented burn bans due to lingering exceptional drought conditions in our area.

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