Tuesday morning First To Know forecast (04/18/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's clear and a bit chilly this morning! High pressure hovering nearby will support a continued trend of limited to no cloudiness and low humidity, making this Tuesday afternoon mainly sunny and comfortably warm. Temperatures will go from the 40s at sunrise to around 80° in the middle of the afternoon. Winds become easterly and won't be as breezy as yesterday. Evening readings slip back into the 70s and 60s, bottoming out in the low to mid 50s for Wednesday morning. A source of moisture way high in the atmosphere will produce a layer of clouds creating times of filtered sunlight Wednesday. Temps will keep warming up through the 80s for the end of the week. A cold front Saturday will cause more clouds and showers, and another springtime cool-down for the beginning of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist