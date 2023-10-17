Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/17/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We've been monitoring a zone of unsettled weather for over a week, moving west in the tropical regions of the North Atlantic. Confidence is growing for it to continue organizing into a tropical depression over the next day or two and can get that upgrade soon. Long-range projections show it moving toward the northern edge of the Lesser Antilles and then turning to the north in general about a week from now.

Tammy is the next name on this season's storm list and would be the 19th named system of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.