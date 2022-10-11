Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/11/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A portion of the remnants for the former Hurricane Julia have moved into the Bay of Campeche in the southwesternmost Gulf of Mexico, where its warmer waters are allowing steady development and organization Tuesday afternoon. Dubbed "Invest 93L," it is projected to move slowly west or meander in those same waters over the next couple of days. It has a higher chance to become a tropical depression in a day or so. The overall expectation is for the system to move toward the Mexican coastline producing heavy rain and squally conditions.

There are other waves of moisture across sections of the Atlantic basin, but faster upper-level winds should prevent any quick development of those systems.