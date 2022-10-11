Watch Now
Newest tropical storm, Karl, to linger in the SW Gulf this week

Posted at 5:00 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 17:00:35-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The development of Tropical Storm Karl late Tuesday afternoon continues a string of activity in the tropical Atlantic basin over the last several weeks.

Karl is located about 120 miles east-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, and is moving northwest at 6 mph.

Highest winds are measured at 40 mph, the baseline for a tropical storm.

Nearby high pressure will cause Karl to move rather slowly for the next few days, with a meandering motion mainly to the northwest or west. Later this week, Karl should get a shove westward into the coastline of Mexico.

No storm impacts from Karl will be experienced anywhere near the Big Bend area.

