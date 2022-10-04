Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/04/2022)

Aside from the newly formed tropical depression twelve, there is another system nearing the eastern Caribbean Tuesday evening.

The tropical wave, called "Invest 91L," is being investigated as a possible future tropical depression as it has shown spurts of storm development and organization.

It's in a similar zone to where the system that eventually became Hurricane Ian formed two weeks ago, but the pattern of movement will be different from what Ian encountered.

91L will keep moving west through the foreseeable future, as zones of high pressure will move into the Southeastern U.S. and the northern Gulf region. It is expected that high-pressure buildup will keep 91L from making a sharp northerly turn next week.

91L has chances to become a tropical depression or storm over the next five days, but it is not expected to bring impacts and effects to the Big Bend area through its life span.