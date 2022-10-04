Tropical Depression Twelve pops up west of Cabo Verde Islands

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The hurricane season's 12th tropical depression formed west of the Cape Verde (Cabo Verde) Islands Tuesday afternoon.

Tropical Depression Twelve is located nearly 450 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic, and is moving northwest at 12 mph.

Its highest winds are at 35 mph, based on data from the latest National Hurricane Center advisory.

A steady move to the northwest is anticipated in the next few days with intensification into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours.

Nearby upper-level wind shear is projected to cause the system to become disorganized and weaken by the end of this week.

This storm has no risk of impacting the Big Bend and southern Georgia regions.