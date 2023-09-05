Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/05/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Previous named storms like Franklin, Gert, José, and Idalia have faded or are otherwise no longer tropical systems.

We do have a tropical depression that is set to become a major hurricane in the Atlantic this week.

There's also a zone of disturbed conditions near the Cape Verde region of the eastern North Atlantic, where systems this time of year tend to originate. Its expectations include a west-northwest to west course of movement and slow intensification over the next week or so.

The next names to be used on this year's list are Lee, Margot, and Nigel.