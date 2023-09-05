Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in Atlantic, expected to rapidly intensify

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed in the Atlantic with a well-defined center.

Wind within that center are sustained at 30 kt or around 35 mph.

This system is moving west-northwest at about 13 kt or around 15 mph.

Thirteen will gain strength quickly as it continues the north-northwest movement over the weekend. A ridge in the gulf as this storms track continuing north-northwest through at lest the end of the weekend.

There is a lot of certainty that this system will become a major category 4 hurricane as it rapidly intensifies by the end of the week.

The uncertainty lies with the direction of this storm as it approaches the Leeward Islands during this time. It is unknown if this storm will continue through the Leeward Islands or take a northern track, as the forecast track this far out still has some uncertainty.

While a gulf impact looks most unlikely, it is not to say we should not keep an eye on this system as a southern track could mean a closer pass to our area.

The peak of hurricane season is September 10, and we will closely be monitoring any storms that form.