Tuesday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/22/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the numerous named and unnamed tropical systems present in the Atlantic basin, it's important to state that nothing will cause a threat to the region through the rest of this week.

Two systems in the eastern side of the north Atlantic are forecast to show some growth between now and then, but they will be moving north or northwest and remain over water through that time.

Tropical Storm Franklin will move over Hispaniola in the next couple of days before emerging over the southwestern North Atlantic, where it is projected to become a hurricane this weekend while staying offshore from the U.S. east coast.

Tropical Storm Harold moved over the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday and will degrade into a remnant rainmaker.

A source of moisture deep in the southern Caribbean has some initial hints that it can provide the eastern Gulf with higher moisture levels next week, contributing to local rain activity. It's impossible to say at this point what form the moisture will take, but prime tropical development season is upon us. Read more about it.