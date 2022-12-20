Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (12/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds will persist this evening and tonight with another batch of showers and light rain moving through in the hours to come. Most of the rain will remain low-impact, just making conditions damp outside sustaining the chilly feel in the air. Forecast temperatures won't change drastically; the overall trend supports readings falling a few degrees into the mid 40s overnight, as most of the showers and rain exit to the east. A couple of breaks in the clouds throughout Wednesday can bring in peeks of sun, but temps will still be on the cool side with highs in the mid 50s to near 60°. Showers and a few coastal thunderstorms return to the area Thursday before the arrival of the Arctic cold front, set to cause temps to plunge from near 60° in the pre-dawn hours to the 30s later in the morning. Hard freezes (temps at or below 23°) are quite likely on the mornings of Christmas Eve and Day.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist