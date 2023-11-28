Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (11/28/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A freeze warning will be in effect early Wednesday morning as a result of evening temperatures steadily falling through the 40s under a clear sky. Winds will be very light, even calm at times, and when that happens, cooling will be enhanced. Many inland neighborhoods will wake up to readings between 28° and 32°, while coastal areas can avoid prolonged freezing conditions. There will be full sunshine during the day but temps will rise just to the 50s and level off in the upper 50s to around 60°. With high pressure nearby into Thursday morning, a chance for freezing temps remains, especially east of the Apalachicola River. However, clouds will increase by afternoon and moisture that follows Friday will bring the chill to an end. We'll also head into a more unsettled pattern featuring periods of rain and a few thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist