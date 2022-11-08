Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (11/08/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A source of dry air is spreading west through the region this evening, allowing clouds to clear and late-night temperatures to be able to fall closer to seasonable levels despite daytime temps around record levels. Wind speeds will stay higher than a usual night, around 10 mph, with readings this evening falling into the 70s and 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, with some upper 40s in southwestern Georgia. We'll have breaks of sunshine amid increasing cloudiness and ongoing breezy conditions Wednesday, driven hugely by Tropical Storm Nicole as it nears the Florida east coast late Wednesday. Local highs will be in the low to mid 70s. We will get rain and wind effects from Nicole reaching a peak Thursday with occasionally squally trends of rain and wind, with gusts near 40 mph on sustained winds of 20-30 mph. Rainfall of 1-2" is expected, with a little less possible in tri-state counties. Storm conditions will diminish Friday morning with departing showers, leftover clouds and partial clearing. It will turn sharply colder Sunday.

