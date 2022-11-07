Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in Atlantic, sets sights on Florida end of week

6 AM MONDAY 11/7/22:

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Southwest Atlantic early Monday morning.

The latest track issued by the National Hurricane Center has the cone of uncertainty aimed at the Atlantic coast of Florida by midweek.

This storm is not expected to rapidly intensify, so a tropical storm or low-end hurricane landfall is what the Atlantic Florida coastline is currently expecting.

As Nicole makes its way across the peninsula, further weakening will happen,.

Even as track stays close to a second landfall near the Big Bend after Nicole enters warmer Gulf water, we can expect impacts to be those of a tropical storm.

Impacts will start occurring late Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with this track forecast.

Those impacts will include heavy rain and wind as the current track holds, but of course, we still have a very large cone of uncertainty.

Track confidence will increase later in the week as this storm moves closer to the Atlantic coastline of Florida, but we will keep a close eye on the track throughout the week.

You will be the FIRST TO KNOW of any changes in track and impacts to our area this week.