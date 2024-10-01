Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (10/01/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A veil of clouds stretches fro Apalachee Bay northeast through the eastern Big Bend and south-central Georgia counties late this afternoon. Amid that corridor, a few patchy and passing showers are possible through sunset. Overall trends favors a slight southward shift in the cloud deck, allowing for a clearing trend to take place overnight. Slightly drier air will also arrive, influence nighttime temps falling into the 70s and reaching the mid 60s in the tri-state region to the lower 70s in the southeastern Big Bend.

Sunshine will be abundant Wednesday with a few fair-weather clouds in the warmth of the afternoon. Highs will be near 90° with a little less moisture and humidity. It can still get uncomfortable for areas still going without power or working and volunteering in the sun for longer amounts of time.

A moisture source from the south will move closer Thursday, spreading some more clouds around. The peak rain effects will be Friday with the disturbance that will clash with a stalled frontal zone. A tropical low is not expected to form, but we will have scattered to numerous showers and some thunderstorms.

The weekend rain pattern is split between drier conditions north and west, and cloudier and occasionally wetter conditions south and east.

Future Gulf tropical moisture is currently not projected to cause major threats to the region. See why in today's Tropics check article.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist