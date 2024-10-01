Tuesday Tropics check: More on the Gulf blobs (10/01/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We continue to monitor the progress and patterns surrounding two waves of tropical moisture entering or set to enter the Gulf of Mexico.

As mentioned Monday, atmospheric conditions from here through the weekend are much different than they were last week. And that makes a huge difference in the projections and possibilities.

One blob of moisture will connect with a stalled frontal zone in the northern Gulf and nudge it north. This contributes to local rain chances increasing Friday and lingering for some southern sections over the weekend. It's unlikely to have an organized system forming from it.

The second lobe of moisture will move north into the southern Gulf this weekend. Locally, we'll have a couple of cold fronts coming into the region. These are expected to create a block of sorts to the moisture source making more northern progress. Upper-level winds nearby should also disrupt development efforts. And, current trends show the moisture moving east toward the Florida peninsula as a somewhat disheveled tropical low.

A repeat of a strengthening high-category hurricane in the Gulf this week or next is NOT being shown in any reliable forecast data source.

Trends favor minimal hassles from these systems for the Big Bend region. Nonetheless, we'll keep a close watch on how things evolve over the next few days.

Refresh yourself with how to find reliable tropical forecast information online and on social media.