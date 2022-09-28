Tuesday evening First To Know forecast (09/27/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of upper clouds will be present tonight with dry air allowing for steady cooling. Overnight temps can reach the upper 50s around the north of the state line, with low 60s elsewhere. A light northeast breeze will become more obvious tomorrow. With existing dry air in the western and inland regions, along with breezes, the fire weather risk will be elevated around the tri-state. A different story sets up in the southeast Big Bend with outer rain bands connected to Hurricane Ian producing clouds and periodic rain with squalls. Highs will be in the 70s for most areas. Ian's peak effects will be felt in the eastern Big Bend regions Thursday and area-wide Friday with steady winds reaching tropical storm force at times, and rain activity producing lighter rain totals in the tri-state and heavier totals for the I-75 region and east. More details about Ian are available here.

